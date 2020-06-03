New P.E.I. workplace harassment regulations in effect as of July

With new workplace harassment regulations coming into effect on July 1, the Workers Compensation Board (WCB) of Prince Edward Island wants to ensure that employers are prepared for the upcoming changes.

Since announcing the new regulations last October, the WCB has developed many resources to support employers and workers through the transition, including a guide to workplace harassment regulations, templates that employers can adapt for their own organization and frequently asked questions.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, WCB was also offering free educations workshops for employers and workers across the province on the regulation changes, according to a news release.

While the WCB was unable to continue in-person workshops, they have developed an educational video that employers, supervisors and workers can access wherever they are working.

The video provides an overview of the new regulations and will provide employers with the information they need to ensure that they are in compliance.

“With a heightened awareness around the importance of workplace safety during the COVID-19 Pandemic, we know that Island employers are doing everything they can to protect their workers,” said Jim MacPhee, chair of the P.E.I. WCB.

“The new regulations are just one more tool that employers can use to promote a positive and respectful workplace, in order to keep their workplace safe.”