Manitoba premier wants new minister to restore OHS advisory council, hire more workplace health and safety officers

New Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has issued marching order for his new ministers — which include a strong mandate around workplace health and safety.

That includes restoring the Minister’s Advisory Council on Workplace Health and Safety and hiring more workplace health and safety officers.

Malaya Marcelino has been tapped as the Minister of Labour and Immigration and the Minister responsible for the Workers’ Compensation Board.

“As the Minister of Labour and Immigration, it is your goal to ensure that Manitoba workers receive a fair wage and are treated with dignity and respect so that every Manitoban can feel proud of putting in their hard days work,” Kinew said in the letter. “You are also responsible for ensuring that new Canadians who come to our province have the support they need to find meaningful work in the careers they trained for and build a good life here in Manitoba.”

Kinew outlined the immediate priorities for Marcelino in her new role:

Protect workers jobs and always stand up for the rights of working people.

Make it easier for Manitobans to join a union and get a good job that pays the bills.

Restore the Minister’s Advisory Council on Workplace Health and Safety.

Work with the department of Advanced Education and Training to improve the recognition of International credentials starting in health care.

Other key commitments include: