New governors appointed to CCOHS council

Four new governors were announced to four-year terms with the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) on Jan. 18.

Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi announced the appointments of Candace DiCresce, Kurt Dieckmann, Cheryl Paynter and Daniel Strand as governors representing employers and provincial and territorial governments.

Joining the council representing employer associations:

Candace DiCresce is senior director of safety and well-being for Rogers Communications

New representatives for provincial and territorial governments:

Kurt Dieckmann is president and CEO of the Yukon Workers’ Compensation Health and Safety Board

Cheryl Paynter is CEO of the Workers Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island

Daniel Strand is director of prevention field services for WorkSafeBC.

The four new appointees “bring a wealth of expertise, knowledge and experience to help keep Canadian workers safe and healthy in the workplace,” said Tassi in a press release.

“The Government of Canada is looking forward to their contributions to occupational health and safety.”

Located in Hamilton, Ont., CCOHS was created in 1978 to promote the total well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support workplace health and safety.

Governed by a tripartite council representing the federal, provincial and territorial governments, employers and workers, the CCOHS provides Canadians with unbiased and relevant information that supports responsible decision-making on health and safety issues in the workplace.