New governors added to CCOHS council

On June 25, the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, announced the reappointment of Joseph Bajzath and the appointments of Rodney Cook and Tim Petersen to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors.

Bajzath will continue to serve as a governor representing employers. Cook will serve as the governor representing Ontario, and Petersen will serve as the governor representing New Brunswick.

The tripartite council, which represents governments (federal, provincial and territorial), employers, and labour, assists in delivering a trustworthy and complete occupational health and safety service, and ensures a balanced approach to workplace health and safety issues.

“I am pleased to announce several appointments to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety’s tripartite Council of Governors,” Tassi said in a news release.

“The leadership, knowledge and experience of these members will play an integral role in supporting crucial decisions on today’s workplace health and safety issues.”

Established in 1978 by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, the CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of working Canadians by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCOHS has developed a series of tools and resources, such as pandemic guidance tip sheets, and made them available for free on their website to support industries, employers and workers across the country.

On September 10, 2020, new funding of $2.5 million over two years was announced for the CCOHS to help them to continue providing valuable occupational health and safety guidance to Canadian workers and businesses.