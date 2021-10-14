New CCOHS app provides remote access to COVID-19 resources for workplaces

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) has launched a new mobile app to help make workplace health and safety resources on COVID-19 accessible to workers in Canada.

The CCOHS Safe Work app hosts the centre’s collection of over 120 COVID-19 resources, including industry and sector-specific tip sheets, infographics, videos, and other guidance materials created to help workplaces keep their workers and customers safe.

Users can search the app by topic or type of resource, save items to their favourites list, and share videos and other resources with colleagues. Once downloaded, there is no need for an internet connection to run the app. It can be used in remote areas and manufacturing shop floors where connectivity is absent or unreliable.

The CCOHS Safe Work app can be downloaded for free via the CCOHS website.

Topics covered in the app include how the coronavirus spreads, responding to COVID-19 in the workplace, health and safety planning for employers, hazard and risk assessment identification, rapid testing, screening tools, vaccines, worker rights and responsibilities, returning to the workplace, working remotely, and the importance of disconnecting from work.