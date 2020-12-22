New Brunswick student wins inaugural CCOHS scholarship

Nicole Boeder is the first winner of the new Chad Bradley Scholarship Award, announced by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS).

Boeder is enrolled in the University of Fredericton’s MBA program with a specialty in health and safety leadership. As winner, she earns $3,000 for her studies.

The Chad Bradley Scholarship Award was established to encourage women to pursue their passion and increase female leadership in the field of occupational health and safety.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be chosen as the recipient of this scholarship,” said Boeder.

“Chad Bradley is known as an incredible leader in the field of health and safety and to be recognized for an award in (her) name is incredibly humbling.”

To apply for the scholarship, candidates submitted an essay detailing why they were pursuing their education in occupational health and safety; their motivation and inspiration; what and how they expected to contribute to the field and/or safe work; and other achievements.

The winner was selected by a panel of judges (representing labour, government, and employers) comprised of members of CCOHS’ Council of Governors.

“Congratulations to Nicole on being our very first recipient of the Chad Bradley Scholarship,” said CCOHS president and CEO Anne Tennier.

“We are pleased to support her educational endeavors and look forward to seeing the great things she will accomplish as a health and safety professional.”

The scholarship was named in honour of the memory of former governor Catherine (Chad) Bradley, who died in 2018, and pays tribute to her efforts as a leader in occupational health and safety.

Award applications are open on April 1 each year, and the competition closes on Aug. 31.