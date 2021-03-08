New Brunswick moves to yellow level, relaxes health measures

FREDERICTON — Public health measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 are loosening across New Brunswick today as the province shifts to the “yellow” level of its pandemic response plan.

Under the new restrictions, residents can expand their circle of regular contacts from 10 to 15 people with whom they can visit restaurants and socialize.

Health officials say formal indoor gatherings are permitted as long as venues operate at half-capacity and physical distancing is maintained.

Prior to the changes, which took effect just before midnight, the province had been in the more restrictive “orange” level following a spike in case numbers dating back to January.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell issued a release on Sunday saying people must remain vigilant and follow public health advice, even at the yellow level.

As of Sunday afternoon, officials said there were 35 active reported cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with three patients in hospital and two of those in intensive care.