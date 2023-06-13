New Brunswick, industry partners launch campaign to protect construction workers and motorists

With construction season now underway, the New Brunswick government and its industry partners are reminding motorists to slow down, heed posted speed limits, and exercise caution when driving in and around construction zones.

“New Brunswick highways are especially busy in the summer months with people travelling across the province.” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jeff Carr. “By following road and speed reduction signs in construction zones, motorists can ensure their own safety as well as that of our workers.”

The annual campaign includes the New Brunswick Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association, WorksafeNB and the New Brunswick Construction Safety Association.

“Everyone has a role to play when it comes to safety,” said Tom McGinn, executive director of the New Brunswick Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association. “This campaign is an important annual reminder to the travelling public to respect our construction zones and construction workers. By obeying construction signage and reducing their speed, motorists can assure they are not putting someone’s life at risk.”

The campaign will include messages distributed through social media and on the radio.

Each year, hundreds of people work at summer construction projects on provincial roads. For safety reasons, speed limits are lowered in constructions zones. Drivers in New Brunswick are reminded if they get caught speeding in highway construction zones they face double the minimum fine.