New Brunswick announces inquest into worker killed at Devon Lumber in 2019

New Brunswick’s Office of the Chief Coroner has announced that an inquest into the death of Troy Bourque has been scheduled for Jan. 16-18 at the Saint John Law Courts, 10 Peel Plaza.

Bourque died on Oct. 10, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained while working at Devon Lumber in Fredericton.

The presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that may not make any finding of legal responsibility.