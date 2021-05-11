New AgSafe resources address slip, trip, fall hazards in B.C. agricultural workplaces

Slips, trips and falls are a leading cause of injury in agricultural workplaces.

A new series of safety awareness videos and a workplace knowledge quiz released by AgSafe address some common slipping, tripping and falling hazards and how to reduce the risk of injury.

The videos are an introductory piece that illustrates some of the slipping, tripping and falling hazards common on farms, ranches, nurseries, and in greenhouses and workshops.

The knowledge quiz is intended to get producers and employees thinking about slip, trip, fall hazards in their own workplace. The quiz provides feedback on answers, right or wrong, that is intended to educate about common causes, controls and safety protocols to mitigate injury.

The number of injuries resulting from slipping, tripping and falling generally increases between autumn and spring, peaking during winter. Changes in weather and temperatures cause surface conditions to become wet, slippery or cracked increasing the risk of slipping or tripping.

Eliminating the hazard is always best, but not always possible. Employers and workers are reminded to regularly inspect surfaces and terrain, and to pay attention to other changes in the workplace that may create a safety hazard.

Visit AgSafe’s website to learn more about slipping, tripping and falling hazards in the workplace. Materials were produced in partnership with Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) and the Government of Canada.