NB Power worked killed while restoring electricity in Moncton

A worker at NB Power was killed on the job on Tuesday night, according to the utility.

“Last night, an incident involving two NB Power powerline technicians conducting power restoration work in the Moncton area resulted in a fatality and injury to a second powerline technician,” the company said in a statement.

“The NB Power family sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our colleague during this difficult time and our thoughts are with our colleague in hospital.”

It said that “safety is at the heart of everything we do” and that losing a team member was devastating to “our entire NB Power family.”

It said it is co-operating fully in the investigation with WorkSafe NB and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“As the situation is under investigation, no further details are available at this time,” it said.