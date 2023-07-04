N.W.T. construction company fined $100K following worker’s death

A construction company in the Northwest Territories has been fined $100,000 after a worker was killed at a site outside Fort Simpson in 2020.

Nogha Enterprises Ltd. pleaded guilty to two offences under the territory’s Safety Act on Wednesday.

Along with the fine, it will be put on probation for two years, which includes a requirement to develop and implement a safety program for operators of powered mobile equipment.

The territorial Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission originally filed nine charges against the company in December 2021.

In December 2020, a worker was digging a pit with an excavator at a gravel quarry when a side wall collapsed and the machine slid into the pit, where the worker drowned.

The additional seven charges against the company have been withdrawn.