N.S. requires N.B. travellers to show vaccine proof because of rising COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is imposing isolation requirements this Wednesday for people coming into the province from New Brunswick who aren’t fully vaccinated.

Premier-designate Tim Houston cited rising cases in New Brunswick before stating that people coming from that province with just one dose will have to isolate for a week and unvaccinated travellers will face two weeks of isolation.

Houston and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang also announced that the final phase of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan is set to go into effect Sept. 15. as long as 75 per cent of the province’s population is fully vaccinated.

The final phase of the reopening will mean most restrictions are lifted; however, the policy of isolation based on vaccination status will remain in place for travellers coming from provinces and territories other than Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Officials also released the back-to-school-plan, which will initially require masks to be worn inside school buildings or buses at all times except when eating, drinking, participating in physical activity and for breaks where people are physically distanced.

As the province enters Phase 5 of its reopening plan, schools will be allowed to transition to masks being optional.