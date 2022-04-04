N.L. to make helmets, seatbelt use mandatory for off-road vehicles

Operators of all off-road vehicles in Newfoundland and Labrador will be required to wear a helmet and to fasten their seatbelts.

The province is making the move, effective May 19, 2022, in an effort to strengthen legislation and modernize safety requirements, it said. Seatbelts will only be required in vehicles where they are installed by manufacturers.

Helmets will not be required for hunting and trapping activities involving frequent stops, where speed is less than 20 km/hr.

“Off-road vehicle safety is a shared responsibility among government, enforcement partners and operators, and there is no reason to wait until the regulations come into force to wear helmets or seatbelts,” the province said in a press release.

Further information regarding Newfoundland and Labrador’s new safety requirements for off-road vehicles, will be announced prior to the May 19, 2022 compliance date.