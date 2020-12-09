N.L. RCMP report two ATV deaths in 24 hours

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two men have died in separate all-terrain vehicle accidents in the last 24 hours.

In a release Tuesday, RCMP say a man in Labrador died Monday evening after losing control of an ATV while loading it onto the back of a truck.

Ten hours later, police say they found another man dead at the scene of an accident in which an ATV flipped over on an old railway bed about 100 kilometres west of St. John’s.

Police say neither men was wearing a helmet and the second man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Police say 17 people in the province have died this year on ATVs or snowmobiles, and they say those deaths were preventable.

Last month, RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador said they were cracking down on unsafe recreational vehicle use and launching an awareness campaign on social media.