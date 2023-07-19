OHS Canada Magazine

Montreal traffic control worker dies several days after hit and run at worksite


July 19, 2023
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety Construction montreal Road Safety

Photo: Adobe Stock

The traffic control worker seriously injured last week in a hit-and-run at a roadwork site in Montreal’s east end has died.

Montreal police say the 39-year-old man died on Monday.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition after a vehicle drove into the roadwork site near the intersection of Industriel and Saint-Jean-Baptiste boulevards at around 10:20 p.m. on July 12.

The driver who allegedly caused the fatal collision surrendered to authorities later that week. A second worker, also a 39-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Montreal police say their investigation is ongoing.

