Mississauga transit worker dies in workplace accident; ministry investigating

The City of Mississauga says Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a maintenance worker for the city’s transit system.

Geoff Wright, commissioner of transportation and works for the city, says the worker was injured at the Central Parkway Maintenance Garage while performing maintenance on a bus Saturday morning.

Wright says the employee succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Credit Valley Hospital.

The city did not share details about the victim’s name, gender or age, or about the incident or what kind of work was being performed at the time.

Wright says the Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident alongside Peel Regional Police.

Advertisement

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tweeted her condolences to the worker’s family, friends and union colleagues, saying flags will remain at half-mast in honour of the worker.