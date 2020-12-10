Mississauga hospital network has 36 staff members recovering from COVID-19

By Denise Paglinawan

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A hospital network in Mississauga, Ont., said Thursday that 36 staff members across its three facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last ten days.

Trillium Health Partners notes, however, that the majority of those employees contracted the virus from the community.

“Transmission has been acquired through a variety of sources, the biggest proportion of which has been through the community,” said spokeswoman Keeley Rogers.

“It is important to note that these 36 cases are not all the result of a hospital unit outbreak.”

The hospital network is currently dealing with outbreaks at all three of its facilities. It says ten patient cases, as well as several staff cases, have been linked to those outbreaks.

Some hospital units have been closed to admissions as a result, the network said.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said the network’s hospitals are “well above capacity,” caring for 88 COVID-19 patients in total.

“The situation at our hospitals is not getting any better,” Crombie said on Wednesday.

The hospital network has begun transferring some patients to other hospitals and is considering cancelling some elective surgeries, the mayor said.

The current outbreaks include the Credit Valley Hospital’s emergency department and medicine unit, as well as the Mississauga Hospital’s cardiac surgical ICU and another unit.

They also include two floors at Queensway Health Care in Toronto, both of which have been closed to admissions.

The emergency department at Credit Valley — where four health-care workers tested positive — remains open and safe, the hospital network said.

“Guided by infection prevention and control best practices, rigorous processes are in place to protect patients in the (emergency department),” it said.