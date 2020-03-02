Minor tremor shakes Halifax area, prompting several 911 calls to police

DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Halifax Regional Police say they received several 911 calls from anxious people Sunday night after the area was rattled by a mild tremor.

They say the calls started coming in around 8:40 p.m. from people in the Dartmouth area who reported their houses shaking and hearing a loud noise that lasted several seconds.

Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the area to talk to local residents and try to determine the cause of the incident.

Police say they later received confirmation from a seismologist with Earthquakes Canada that there was an earthquake-like event that registered at 2.6 on the Richter scale.

They also say they received no subsequent reports of any injuries or property damage.

Police note they were advised by staff at Earthquakes Canada that it is scientifically helpful to them for residents who felt the effects to fill out the “Did you feel it” questionnaire link on their website.

