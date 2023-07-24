Memorial for fallen B.C. wildfire fighter held in Revelstoke

Family, friends and fellow firefighters paid tribute on Saturday to the 19-year-old woman killed while battling wildfires in British Columbia earlier this month.

Devyn Gale died on July 13 after being struck by a falling tree while fighting a wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.

Gale’s brother and sister, Nolan and Kayln, who are also firefighters, gave emotional speeches about their sister at a public memorial in Revelstoke, calling her compassionate, wise and nurturing.

Casey Robinson of the B.C. Wildfire Service, who interviewed and trained Gale, said he was impressed by her “smarts, her energy and her ability to work hard.”

He says Gale was an “excellent firefighter” and encouraged all those in the same field to continue her legacy of “being welcoming, conscientious and open hearted to anyone who joins” their crews.

The service followed a memorial procession that included Gale’s BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a Colour Party, Honour Guard and representatives from various first-responder agencies. Community members lined city streets in Revelstoke to watch the march.

Gale is one of three Canadian firefighters who have died battling the hundreds of blazes that are burning across the country.

Adam Yeadon, 25, died last Saturday while fighting a wildfire near his home in Fort Liard, N.W.T.

A 41-year-old helicopter pilot from Whitecourt, Alta., died after his aircraft crashed Wednesday during firefighting operations in that province’s northwest.