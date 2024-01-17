OHS Canada Magazine

Mayor of Delta, B.C., condemns lack of notification from FortisBC on odorous gas leak


Avatar photo

January 17, 2024
By The Canadian Press

Health & Safety FortisBC gas leak

The mayor of Delta, B.C., is calling the lack of communication from FortisBC “an egregious oversight” after the utility didn’t notify the public for more than four hours after a leak at a renewable gas plant.

George Harvie says on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that it was unacceptable for Delta residents and businesses to be “left in the dark” after a leak at a plant in Ladner spread strong gas smells across the city.

Harvie says he has asked the city manager to review of the cause of the leak, as well as the reason it took FortisBC four hours to notify others.

The mayor says the heavy odour led to stress and panic among the public, and the flood of calls received by local police and firefighters seriously hampered Delta’s emergency response services.

FortisBC said in a news release Tuesday evening that the Ladner plant was the source of a minor leak that is now under control, and that repairs are underway.

Advertisement

The company said the smell of the gas is pungent due to an additive used to detect leaks, and that the amount released is not hazardous to inhale and is expected to dissipate.

The heavy odour at one point led to the nearby BC Ferries terminal advising foot passengers to stay inside during their Tuesday commute, while vehicle passengers were asked to roll up their windows to avoid the smell.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Mayor wants Fernie, B.C., ice arena reopened after deadly leak
Businesses, homes evacuated after accidental gas leak at construction site
Judge rules RCMP don’t have to share records from ammonia leak in B.C.
Arena in Prince Rupert, B.C., briefly closed by ammonia leak from outside tank