May/June issue dedicated to COVID-19 coverage

The May/June issue of OHS Canada is now available on our website.

The issue is dedicated to coverage of COVID-19 and the impact the illness had on occupational health and safety across Canada. Stories detail the work of organizations and OH&S professionals who helped Canada battle back against the global pandemic.

Our cover story — Shifting gears through COVID-19 — reflects on employers who shifted manufacturing operations, or made major donations of essential PPE to assist frontline workers.

Editor Marcel Vander Wier’s editorial discusses the significant life changes that resulted as a result of the pandemic.

To those who shifted operations to assist in building much-needed personal protective equipment, and those who worked day and night to ensure your workers were safe — our coverage salutes you.

And to all the health and safety workers, government leaders and essential employees who continue to serve on the front lines — thank you, from the bottom of our hearts for your service and bravery.

Click here to access the full digital edition.