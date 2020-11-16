Masks mandatory as of Nov. 16 in larger Saskatchewan communities

REGINA — New measures take effect in Saskatchewan today to fight COVID-19.

Effective Monday and continuing for the next 28 days, masks will be mandatory in indoor public spaces in any community with a population of more than 5,000.

Restaurants and bars must also stop selling alcohol by 10 p.m. and make sure everyone has finished their drinks by 11.

Rules are also being tightened for gyms, and schools with more than 600 students are being asked to reduce in-class learning.

After the new measures were announced on Friday, hundreds of doctors who signed a letter earlier in the week urging stronger action penned a new letter saying the rules are not enough.

Premier Scott Moe said in a tweet Sunday that “further measures are being considered” in consultation with public health officials.