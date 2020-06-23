Mapping out a safe return to work

With the initial challenges of COVID-19 closures mostly behind Canadian employers, the focus has now turned to reopening.

As of mid-June, Canadian provinces and territories are in various stages of returning to work. Following three months of intense efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, Canada is slowly and surely returning to work.

On May 27, together with sister publication Talent Canada, OHS Canada hosted the Back to Work virtual summit in an effort to share best practices and policies for employers looking to reopen. Close to 500 business leaders attended.

Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi opened the event, encouraging employers to keep the faith while anticipating a “new normal.”

“The success of this project is knowing that we all share a common goal,” she said. “That is to reopen in a way that is safe for all Canadians, industry, labour and the general public.”

The event included two live panels featuring a variety of panellists and was moderated by Talent Canada publisher Todd Humber.