Maple Leaf Foods wins four workplace safety awards from NAMI

Maple Leaf Foods has won workplace safety awards for four of its processing facilities in Canada.

It received the awards from the North American Meat Institute (NAMI) during its Environmental, Labor and Safety+ conference in Carlsbad, Calif.

The company received NAMI’s highest award — the Award of Honor — for worker safety achievements at three facilities: its pork processing facility in Brandon, Man.; its meat canning operation in Mississauga, Ont.; and its Courtney Park manufacturing operation in Mississauga, Ont.

Maple Leaf Foods was also recognized with an Award of Merit for its Parma prepared meats facility in Laval, Quebec.

It also won the inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award from NAMI along with an environmental recognition award.

“We are humbled to receive the Institute’s awards because they directly connect to our vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth,” said Curtis Frank, president and chief operating officer of Maple Leaf Foods. “Creating an inclusive, safe work environment where all of our teammates can deliver their personal best all while protecting our planet reflects Maple Leaf’s Leadership Values, and that makes these awards deeply meaningful to us.”