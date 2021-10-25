Manitobans can now get federal proof of COVID-19 vaccination for travel

WINNIPEG — Manitobans can now get a federal COVID-19 vaccine passport that will soon be required for international and domestic travel.

People can go to the same website Manitoba has used since June to issue provincial COVID-19 passports, and instantly download a federal QR code, which can be printed or stored on a mobile device.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week the plan for a national vaccine passport.

Starting Saturday, anyone over the age of 12 who wishes to get on a plane or train in Canada will need to prove they are fully inoculated.

The Manitoba government says its passport is still good for restaurants, movie theatres and other venues within the province and is preferable because it contains less personal information.

Advertisement

Health officials are reporting 464 new COVID-19 cases over the last four days, and two additional deaths.