Manitoba WCB leader stepping down after eight-year stint

The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) of Manitoba has announced that president and CEO Winston Maharaj will be stepping down from his position effective Oct. 30.

Maharaj joined the WCB in December 2011 in his current role.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would sincerely like to thank Winston for his invaluable contribution to the organization, and his hard work and dedication over the last eight years,” said board chair Michael Werier, in a news release.

“Winston’s expertise and guidance to the board and executive team and collaboration with external stakeholders has been instrumental in successfully achieving important strategic initiatives and supporting the organization’s long-term vision.” Advertisment

After 28 years of public service, Maharaj has made the decision to semi-retire.

“I am proud of the accomplishments made by this organization and, most of all, I am proud of the people who work for the WCB and give it their all, day in and day out,” said Maharaj.

“Over the past eight years, we have come together to drive injury rates down, effectively support and help injured workers in times of need and drive our costs and related premiums down for participating employers.”

The WCB board has established a selection committee to oversee the recruitment process for the next president and CEO.

The organization promotes safety and health in Manitoba workplaces and aims to help prevent and reduce the occurrence of workplace injuries and disease.