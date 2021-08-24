Manitoba to require full vaccination for front-line provincial workers

WINNIPEG — Manitoba will require all front-line provincial employees who work with vulnerable populations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.

Premier Brian Pallister says workers affected will include health-care providers, teachers, early-learning providers, prison guards and all government employees, including members of the legislature.

They will have to be fully immunized by Oct. 31 or undergo regular COVID-19 tests.

The province is also bringing back a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.

More than 81 per cent of eligible Manitobans have had their first dose of a vaccine and 75.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

The province has been holding back a fourth wave of the pandemic that is emerging in other areas of Canada, despite loosening public health restrictions nearly a month ago.