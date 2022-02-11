OHS Canada Magazine

Manitoba to lift mask mandates and vaccine passports in March


WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government says it will lift its COVID-19 restrictions in the coming weeks.

Capacity limits will end Tuesday at indoor venues, including restaurants, casinos, museums and sporting events.

On March 1, people will no longer need to show proof of vaccination to enter public venues.

Indoor mask requirements will end on March 15.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin, says the current pandemic wave has peaked and indicators show things are improving.

