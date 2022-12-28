Manitoba roofing company fined $24,000 after worker injured in fall

A roofing company in Manitoba has been fined $24,000 after a worker fell and suffered rib and spinal fractures, along with internal injuries.

On March 30, 2020, a worker employed by Norwin Roofing was clearing debris off a roof near an area where guardrails had been removed. He fell about 20 feet to the ground below, striking a smaller portion of roof while falling.

Officials from Workplace Safety and Health conducted an investigation and laid charges under the act. On Dec. 12, 2022, Norwin Roofing Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a worker used a fall protection system while working at heights where a guardrail had been removed.