OHS Canada Magazine

Manitoba requiring travellers from all other provinces to self-isolate


WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is requiring all domestic travellers to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

Until now, only people arriving from areas east of Terrace Bay, Ont., were subject to the requirement.

Premier Brian Pallister says the spread of variants of the novel coronavirus, combined with a slower rollout of vaccine supplies, makes the move necessary.

Pallister says there will be some exceptions for people who live close to the Saskatchewan or Ontario boundaries and require travel for essential purposes.

Advertisment

International travellers are already required to self-isolate under federal rules.

Print this page

Related
Manitoba health workers may have to self-isolate after colleagues test positive
Easing COVID-19 restrictions presents challenges between provinces: experts
Manitoba government raises fines for COVID-19 violations amid higher numbers
New Brunswick pulls out of bubble, will require all visitors to self-isolate

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*