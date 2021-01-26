Manitoba requiring travellers from all other provinces to self-isolate
January 26, 2021
By The Canadian Press
Health & Safety
Transportation
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is requiring all domestic travellers to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.
Until now, only people arriving from areas east of Terrace Bay, Ont., were subject to the requirement.
Premier Brian Pallister says the spread of variants of the novel coronavirus, combined with a slower rollout of vaccine supplies, makes the move necessary.
Pallister says there will be some exceptions for people who live close to the Saskatchewan or Ontario boundaries and require travel for essential purposes.
International travellers are already required to self-isolate under federal rules.
