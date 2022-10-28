Manitoba issues recall for CO2 fire extinguishers serviced by Steinbach Fire Protection

Manitoba has issued a recall notice on carbon dioxide (CO2) portable fire extinguishers serviced by Steinbach Fire Protection.

The recall was issued by Manitoba Municipal Relations, through the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).

Over the past few years, servicing and maintenance of these products may not have complied with the requirements of National Fire Protection Association Standard 10: Standard for Portable Fire Extinguishers and as a result may need re-servicing to ensure proper function, the province said.

Manitobans are advised to check the verification of service collar label for cuts or alterations and if the Transport Canada (TC) certificate stamp is absent. The neck of the cylinder must be physically stamped, indicating the month and date of hydrostatic testing along with the TC service agency certificate number.

If a fire extinguisher is suspected to have not been serviced properly, contact Steinbach Fire Protection at 204-320-1800 for a re-evaluation and corrective actions. The OFC should also be notified if the equipment is found to have not been properly serviced. The OFC can be contacted by calling 1-204-945-3322 or via email at firecomm@gov.mb.ca with any findings including pictures, locations, documents associated with the condition of the fire extinguisher, and its service records by Steinbach Fire Protection.

The Manitoba Fire Code (MFC) calls for portable fire extinguishers to be serviced and maintained in compliance with NFPA 10, which requires CO2 portable fire extinguishers to be hydrostatically tested every five years. The MFC requires service agencies to be certified by the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Directorate, Transport Canada, where high-pressure hydrostatic testing is necessary. A verification of service collar, consisting of an uninterrupted piece of material to confirm service has been performed, must be installed after servicing.

View PDF at https://news.gov.mb.ca/asset_library/BG-Checking_for_non-compliant_portable_extinguishers-MR.pdf