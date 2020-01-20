Manitoba group addresses road safety for workers

A new initiative implemented by SAFE Work Manitoba aims to help employers make driving safer for their workers.

From 2014 to 2018, one in five work-related deaths reported to the Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba were caused by vehicle collisions, and the number of Manitobans killed each year while driving for work has been climbing steadily over that period of time, according to a news release.

Announced Jan. 17, the “SAFE Driving at Work Plan” will be carried out in partnership with Manitoba Public Insurance and the province’s industry-based safety programs.

The plan will offer tools and services to Manitoba employers, including consultations, a half-day workshop and a comprehensive online tool kit to help them create and implement safe driving programs that fit the needs of their workers, job tasks and workplaces.

This support will be offered free of charge.

“No employer wants to see one of their workers injured or killed,” said Jamie Hall, chief operating officer of SAFE Work Manitoba in Winnipeg.

“We know that employers have a unique influence on their workers’ actions on the road and can help their workers manage risks if they must drive for work. As well, our partnership with Manitoba’s industry-based safety programs will help support the delivery of safe driving tools and training for their employer members.”