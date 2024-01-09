Manitoba fines employer after worker injured in explosion, issues reminder for ‘appropriate ventilation’

Manitoba has fined an employer just over $7,000 after a worker sustained “significant” injuries in an explosion

On June 23, 2020, a worker employed by Prairieview Custom Basements Inc. was working in an excavated area at a residential property, applying Rub-R-Wall foundation coating to a foundation that had been recently torch-treated to remove moisture.

After spraying the coating for several minutes, the vapour ignited and caused an explosion, injuring the worker.

Workplace Safety and Health officials conducted an investigation and laid charges under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Prairieview Custom Basements Inc. pleaded guilty to section 4(1)(a) of the act for failing to ensure, so far as practicable, the safety, health and/or welfare of workers at work.

Advertisement

Specifically, the employer had not ensured the work area had been adequately ventilated during the application of the Rub-R-Wall foundation coating so as to prevent fire or explosions. A fine and court cost fee of $7,070 was imposed upon Prairieview Custom Basements Inc. by the court.

In the wake of the ruling, the province is calling on employers to “confirm they have appropriate ventilation in place to ensure worker safety.”