Manitoba extends limits on store openings, public gatherings for another two weeks


WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is extending its COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks.

The province’s current set of rules were scheduled to expire tonight, but chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says more time is needed to keep case numbers and the demand on hospitals in check.

Since mid-November, restaurants and bars have been limited to take out and delivery services and non-essential stores have had to close except for curbside pickup.

Public gatherings have been limited to five people and most social gatherings inside private homes have been forbidden.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped sharply since the measures were introduced, but intensive care units are running above their normal capacity and elective surgeries have been postponed.

The province also says it has given formal approval for the National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets to host games.

