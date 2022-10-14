Manitoba employer penalized for taking too long to report workplace injury

A Manitoba company has been penalized for not immediately reporting a workplace injury.

On Dec. 11, 2019, a worker employed by Excel-7 Ltd. was replacing concrete slabs with a fabricated lifting device in the suspended floor of a hog barn in the Rural Municipality of Oakview.

While lifting a 700-pound concrete slab, a cable on one end of the lifting device failed and caused the slab to fall several feet below floor level and swing from one end, striking and crushing the worker’s thumb between the slab and the lifting device. The other cable, which pinned the worker’s leg against the side of the pit, had to be severed to free the worker.

The incident was not reported to the Workplace Safety and Health Branch until two days after it occurred.

Manitoba Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services is reminding employers to immediately notify the Workplace Safety and Health Branch if a serious incident occurs.

Officials from Workplace Safety and Health conducted an investigation and laid charges under the act. On Sept. 27, 2022, Excel-7 Ltd. pleaded guilty to failing to immediately, and by the fastest means of communication available, notify the Workplace Safety and Health Branch that a serious incident had occurred.

A fine of $25,000 was imposed by the court.