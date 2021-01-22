OHS Canada Magazine

Mandatory testing finds 27 more virus cases at Canada Post site

149 workers at Mississauga site have tested positive since Jan. 1


MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Mandatory testing at a Mississauga, Ont., Canada Post facility has found 27 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in 48 hours.

Canada Post says 149 workers at the Dixie Road site had tested positive between Jan. 1 and Thursday afternoon.

Spokesman Phil Legault says the latest cases were detected among workers who were asymptomatic or didn’t believe they had symptoms.

Testing of the entire shift was ordered by Peel Public Health and began Jan. 19.

Advertisment

Legault says Canada Post is now offering voluntary testing to employees working outside the public health-identified shift.

More than 4,500 people work at the Mississauga site.

Print this page

Related
Canada Post employees claim carbon-monoxide exposure from trucks
Former Canada Post CEO, Deepak Chopra Joins Drone Delivery Canada as Strategic Advisor – Commercialization
Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes
Canada Post must deal with ‘injury crisis’ to end walkouts, says union

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*