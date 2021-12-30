OHS Canada Magazine

Man who died in Montreal’s ferris wheel accident was civil engineering student


MONTREAL — The 22-year-old man who died following a Christmas Day accident at the ferris wheel in Montreal’s Old Port is being remembered as a helpful person.

Polytechnique University and Montreal’s La Grande Roue both identified the employee as Riley Valcin.

The management of the ferris wheel says in a statement that it is “heartbroken” over the death, which happened following a workplace accident.

They described the 22-year-old as a positive person who was among the tourist attraction’s most senior and respected employees.

Polytechnique University identified Valcin as a civil engineering student and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Advertisement

Quebec’s workplace safety board is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Print this page

Related
Wheel defect led to 2014 derailment and fire: TSB report
Mother whose 11 year old son died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts
Manitoba civil servant policy says booze OK, marijuana not, at office parties
Quebec government worker dies in workplace accident on cranberry farm

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*