Man who died in Montreal’s ferris wheel accident was civil engineering student

MONTREAL — The 22-year-old man who died following a Christmas Day accident at the ferris wheel in Montreal’s Old Port is being remembered as a helpful person.

Polytechnique University and Montreal’s La Grande Roue both identified the employee as Riley Valcin.

The management of the ferris wheel says in a statement that it is “heartbroken” over the death, which happened following a workplace accident.

They described the 22-year-old as a positive person who was among the tourist attraction’s most senior and respected employees.

Polytechnique University identified Valcin as a civil engineering student and offered condolences to his family and friends.

Quebec’s workplace safety board is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.