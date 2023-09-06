OHS Canada Magazine

Man seriously injured after car crashes through window in Edmonton: police


September 6, 2023
By The Canadian Press

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed through an office window in Edmonton.

Police say a woman was parking her car in a disabled stall near a financial institution when she accidentally hit the accelerator.

They say the car went through a large window and pinned a man who was sitting at a desk. The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.

Police say the crash caused extensive damage to the building. They also say investigators don’t believe the 62-year-old driver was impaired or had a medical episode.

She is facing charges under the Traffic Safety Act, but police didn’t specify what charges.

