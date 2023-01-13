Man injured in workplace accident in Innisfil, Ont.

A 40-year-old man was taken to hospital earlier this week following a workplace accident in Innisfil, Ont.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 10 a.m., the South Simcoe Police Service, Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services and County of Simcoe Paramedics responded to a business in the area of 9th Line and Thomas Street.

Upon arrival, emergency services located a 40-year-old man with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital. The Ministry of Labour attended the scene and is continuing the investigation, according to a press release from South Simcoe Police.

Published reports identified the employer as Res Precast.