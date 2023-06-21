Man dies of injuries in workplace accident on First Nation in southern Alberta

June 21, 2023 By The Canadian Press

Police at a First Nation near Calgary say a man has died after a workplace accident.

The Tsuut’ina Police Service says officers responded to a report of an injury on Tsuut’ina Nation.

They were joined by fire crews and emergency medical services.

Police say emergency workers tried to save the 43-year-old man, but he died at the scene.

They say officers are investigating.

Advertisement

Occupational Health and Safety Alberta says it is also investigating and that the accident happened on a construction site.

“A worker was found unconscious on site and was declared deceased by emergency responders,” said a statement from the department on Tuesday.

“As this is an active investigation, no further information will be provided.”