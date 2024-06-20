Man dies after injury aboard commercial fishing vessel in northeastern P.E.I.

RCMP say a man has died after he was injured aboard a fishing vessel in northeastern Prince Edward Island.

Cpl. Gavin Moore says police received a report shortly before 9 a.m. about a man who was hurt on a fishing boat.

Moore says the man died before the vessel made it to shore in North Lake, on the Island’s northeastern tip.

He could not say when the vessel arrived, nor could he provide more information about the man or how he was injured.

Moore says the Mounties are still investigating and police have reported the death to Transport Canada, occupational health and safety officials, and the coroner’s office.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says commercial fishing is one of the most dangerous jobs in the country, with 10 people dying in five incidents involving commercial fishing boats in 2023.