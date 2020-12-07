Man charged after investigation into noose at Toronto construction site

TORONTO — Police have arrested and charged a man after an investigation into reports of nooses found at a hospital construction site in Toronto.

Toronto police say workers found two nooses when they arrived at the site in June.

They say the closed construction site at Michael Garron Hospital was not accessible to the public.

Police say a 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in relation to one of two nooses found.

The man faces three counts of criminal harassment and one count of mischief interruption of property.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13.