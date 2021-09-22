Man, 67, dies after tractor rolls into ditch: OPP

TAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police say a 67-year-old man has died after his tractor rolled into a ditch in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say they were called to a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a farm tractor in Tay Valley Township on Saturday.

Officers from the Lanark County OPP detachment responded to the call along with local paramedics and fire fighters,

The man driving the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was from Perth, Ont.