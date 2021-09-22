OHS Canada Magazine

Man, 67, dies after tractor rolls into ditch: OPP


TAY TOWNSHIP, Ont. — Police say a 67-year-old man has died after his tractor rolled into a ditch in eastern Ontario.

Provincial police say they were called to a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a farm tractor in Tay Valley Township on Saturday.

Officers from the Lanark County OPP detachment responded to the call along with local paramedics and fire fighters,

The man driving the tractor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was from Perth, Ont.

Advertisement
Print this page

Related
Four-year-old boy dies in Manitoba after being thrown from trailer pulled by tractor
77-year-old man dead after being run over by his tractor
OPP say 75-year-old man dead after incident on farm in Brant County
Both drivers dead after tractor trailer, snowplow collide in northern Ontario

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*