A look at new restrictions in Alberta to battle rising COVID-19 infections


EDMONTON — The Alberta government announced Tuesday new restrictions to battle record-high rates of COVID-19 infections in the province.

In addition to declaring a public health emergency, the government ordered the following for the next three weeks:

  • No indoor social gatherings. Funerals and weddings are limited to 10 people, as are outdoor gatherings. Churches are restricted to one-third normal attendance.
  • Restaurants and bars can remain open. But a maximum of six people from the same household can sit at a table and there must be no movement between tables. People who live alone can meet with two people.
  • Retail stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity.
  • At-home learning for students in Grades 7 through 12 starting Monday. Other students are to do their schooling from home starting Dec. 18 before winter break. All students are to resume at-home learning after the break and can return to school Jan. 11.
  • Casinos can remain open at 25 per cent capacity with slot machines only.
  • The closure of banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, concert venues, community centres, and indoor play places.
  • A halt on all levels of sport, although exemptions may be considered.
  • Mandatory masks for indoor workplaces in Edmonton, Calgary and surroundings areas.

