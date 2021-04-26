Longtime OHS Canada columnist Alan Quilley dies after struggle with cancer
By OHS Canada
Peacefully at his Alberta home and with his wife Marie by his side, Alan Quilley passed away April 24 following a short struggle with cancer. He was 67.
Quilley, a longtime columnist with OHS Canada, was the president of Safety Results, a consultancy and training service in Sherwood Park, Alta.
According to his obituary, occupational health and safety was a lifelong passion for Quilley. He authored several textbooks and delivered training courses to many future CRSPs over the course of his career.
A private ceremony will be held June 3 at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Edmonton.
“Alan was an excellent human being and an outstanding resource to the OH&S profession,” said OHS Canada editor Marcel Vander Wier. “He will be greatly missed.”
“From the entire team at OHS Canada, our condolences to his family and friends.”
BCRSP is saddened by the passing of certificant & OHS leader Alan Quilley.A CRSP since 1985, Al supported countless individuals in their journey towards certification as a preparatory course provider, teacher, & mentor. Condolences to his family & friends https://t.co/9QqqKJx4vy
— BCRSP (@BCRSP) April 26, 2021
