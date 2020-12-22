Linamar fined $200K after unprotected worker hit by furnace fireball
December 22, 2020
By The Canadian Press
By The Canadian Press
CategoriesCompliance & Enforcement
GUELPH, Ont. — A prominent car-parts maker in Guelph, Ont., has been fined $200,000 after a worker was hit by a furnace fireball.
The incident at Linamar Corporation occurred in October 2018.
Ontario’s Labour Ministry says the worker was opening the furnace door to remove a part. A fireball erupted from the open doorway, burning him critically.
It says the worker was not wearing protective clothing or a shield, in violation of the law.
Linamar Corporation was previously convicted for a death in 2005 and another critical injury in August 2008.
Print this page
Related
Tags
Leave a Reply