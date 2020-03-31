Levitt-Safety announces mass Canadian effort to source PPE

In an effort to bring much-needed PPE to Canadian hospitals, Levitt-Safety is seeking to build large national orders.

The Oakville, Ont., company is extending the option to Canadian health-care organizations in need of protective equipment such as masks, gowns, gloves, eyewear and necessary products like hand sanitizer.

According to a news release, Levitt-Safety intends to use joint buying power to reduce shipping costs and take advantage of bulk-order discounts.

An emergency supply sourcing webpage has been set up with items and lead times.

Organizations looking to place an order are invited to call 1-888-453-8488 or submit a web inquiry through the form on that page.

Orders are due by 5 p.m. EST on April 2.

Levitt-Safety is a Canadian safety organization providing life, fire and environmental safety products, services and training.