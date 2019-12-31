Lengthy rescue in Regina rail yard when man caught in grain-loading equipment

REGINA (CP) — A man is in hospital after he got caught in machinery while loading grain into a railcar in Regina.

Fire officials say emergency crews were called to the Canadian National rail yard just before 1 p.m. Monday.

They say the man was moving grain from a semi-trailer truck into a hopper car when the accident happened.

It took crews about 45 minutes to free him from the equipment.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for what are described as serious leg injuries.

A spokesman for CN says the worker was an employee of a company that uses their facilities to load products into railcars.

