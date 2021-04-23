OHS Canada Magazine

Labrador outfitter pleads guilty to charges related to employee’s death

Guide died in 2018 when boat capsized in Eagle River


By Evan Careen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

THE TELEGRAM

A Labrador outfitting company pleaded guilty April 19 to three occupational health and safety charges relating to the death of an employee in 2018.

Raymond Green, 67, was the guide in a boat on the Eagle River when it capsized, sending him and the two passengers overboard. Green’s body was never found.

The company he was working for, Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge Inc., was charged with six offences under occupational health and safety regulations, and the supervisor, Norman Lethbridge, was charged with one count of failure of a supervisor to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers.

At a court appearance in Wabush on Monday, the company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers where reasonable, failing to prevent persons not in his/her employ from exposure to health or safety hazards and failing to supply a risk assessment for evacuation or rescue. The other charges against the company and the single count against Lethbridge were dropped.

The company is facing fines ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 on each count.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for April 28-29 in Port Hope Simpson.

