Labrador outfitter pleads guilty to charges related to employee’s death

A Labrador outfitting company pleaded guilty April 19 to three occupational health and safety charges relating to the death of an employee in 2018.

Raymond Green, 67, was the guide in a boat on the Eagle River when it capsized, sending him and the two passengers overboard. Green’s body was never found.

The company he was working for, Cloud 9 Salmon Lodge Inc., was charged with six offences under occupational health and safety regulations, and the supervisor, Norman Lethbridge, was charged with one count of failure of a supervisor to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers.

At a court appearance in Wabush on Monday, the company pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of workers where reasonable, failing to prevent persons not in his/her employ from exposure to health or safety hazards and failing to supply a risk assessment for evacuation or rescue. The other charges against the company and the single count against Lethbridge were dropped.

The company is facing fines ranging from $2,000 to $250,000 on each count.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for April 28-29 in Port Hope Simpson.